Zippy's announces opening date for first location in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A beloved Hawaiian restaurant chain has officially announced the opening date for their first restaurant on the mainland.

On Tuesday, Zippy's officials said the new location, which is at 7095 Badura Avenue near Rainbow Boulevard and the 215, is scheduled to open to the public on Oct. 10 at 10:10 a.m.

Restaurant officials said they're also hosting a hiring event on Aug. 15. They're looking for cooks, servers, bussers, hosts, cashiers, store managers, assistant managers, bakers, cake decorators, and commissary cooks. The hiring event will be at 4590 South Hualapai Way in Las Vegas. That's scheduled to run from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

While the company first announced the project in 2018, the pandemic caused delays and restaurant officials said they had to shift their priorities on making sure their core business in Hawaii survived.

Zippy's could open additional locations in the valley in the future. In May, the company filed plans with the City of Henderson to possibly open a second location, which would be located in the Eastgate Shopping Center near Marks Street and West Warm Springs Road. However, there is no update on that location.