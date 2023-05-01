Zippy's Hawaiian restaurant opening first mainland location in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Ninth Island is getting even more tastes of home as Zippy's prepares to open its first location in Las Vegas.

According to the Hawaiian chain's website, this would also be their first location on the mainland.

Zippy's

The chain first opened on King Street in Honolulu in 1966 and has grown to 24 locations.

Here in Las Vegas, the restaurant is located near South Rainbow Boulevard and the 215.

Zippy's officials said construction is almost done and over a dozen key staff members have been training in Hawaii for months ahead of the location opening.

When an opening date is set, Zippy's said they will start hiring for other positions like cooks, bakers, and waiters.

However, restaurant owners said they can't set an opening date due to supply chain issues.

Right now, they added that affects electrical equipment like permanent power connectors that are currently backordered.