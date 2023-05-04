Zippy's considering opening second location in the valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Hawaiian restaurant chain Zippy's could soon be adding a second location here in the valley.

According to plans filed with the City of Henderson, a possible second location would be in the Eastgate Shopping Center near Marks Street and West Warm Springs Road.

The restaurant would be for take-out only.

City of Henderson

The city is scheduled to discuss the matter during a meeting on Thursday.

Channel 13 reached out to Zippy's about the Henderson location who sent the following statement.

"We are considering this and other locations for a Zippy's, though there is nothing confirmed at this time. We are working on a few possibilities for locations and we plan to announce future locations when we have firm information." Zippy's

It comes just a few days after the chain gave an update on their first location in Las Vegas, which is located near South Rainbow Boulevard and the 215.

Zippy's first announced the project back in March 2019 but the project was delayed due to the pandemic.

"The COVID-19 situation has affected our ability to move forward with new store openings as we focus on keeping the existing operations healthy," Paul Yokota, president of FCH Enterprises, the parent entity of Zippy's, said at the time. "We have already made a substantial real estate investment in Las Vegas, so we are definitely coming to the market - just a bit later than anyone would have liked."

An opening date hasn't been set yet due to supply chain issues.