Young Latinos have an impact on politics in Las Vegas, but they're targets of disinformation

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The presidential election is still more than a year away, and the Latino vote is expected to play a critical role in the nation's decision-making.

In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, anchor Abel Garcia introduces a young Latina, encouraging others her age to get involved and help shape the future of our country.

Carolyn Salvador Avila is not your average 19-year-old. She interned for Senator Catherine Cortez Masto and also shared words with former President Barack Obama.

The Las Vegas native told me she's passionate about politics.

"We are going to be eventually inheriting this world, and we don't know much about it," she said. "And we have to make sure we are getting involved and educated about what's happening."

Salvador Avila is the outreach coordinator for the young democrats of UNLV. She's also vice president of the Nevada State Coalition for the College of Democrats of America.

She was also recently appointed as their national director of development— her mission — to create a platform to encourage other college students.

"Why are you doing this?" I asked.

"I think my way would probably be the way I was raised," she said. "How I grew up, as I said, I call myself a Chilian because I visited Chile all my life. My mom raised me very Hispanic, very Latina, and I'm so thankful for that, but that has really instilled a need to make sure that the community I love so much is represented."

Salvador Avila says there are some issues among younger Latinos, especially when it comes to the information they receive.

"We get our information the way that we know how, which is in our language on socials, whether it be Instagram or whatever it is," she said. "And unfortunately, that is where more misinformation and disinformation is spread."

She says she wants to help prevent this.

Ignacio Romero is an expert on disinformation and says 62 percent of the electorate in Nevada are young voters below the age of 30.

"Disinformation is attacking young Latinos," he said. Romeria says young Latino voters are a target for false information that is intended to mislead.

"The reason disinformation is focusing so much on younger crowds, especially Latinos, is because the younger crowd of the electorate is growing so much. Latinos are growing more than other groups," he said.

Salvador Avila says this is something she wants to help avoid and let younger Latino generations know they have a space in politics.

"We can be heard; we should be heard, and eventually, we are going to have to be because we will be the people in office," she said.

She says people underestimate the power of young Latinos.

"What message do you have for younger generations who are out there and want to get involved?" I asked.

"The biggest thing is not to be afraid and jump in. I remember being hesitant because I didn't know the space I was getting into. Once you get in and you're fully immersed, Vegas provides an incredible opportunity for this. We are a city but a small town," she said. "We have this environment for people to get involved and to have a community backing them because everybody knows each other. Really, they do."

