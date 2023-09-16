Mexican Independence Day's impact on Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It is Hispanic Heritage Month and we are sharing stories all month long of the Latino organizations, and people, making a positive impact in the Las Vegas Valley.

To kick-off celebrations, I went to the Mexican Independence Day Block Party downtown.

These independence day events bring in more than 100,000 people each day.

Felix Fragoso says from Mexico City to Los Angeles, and even from the east coast, there are people coming in from all over.

He says the weekend of Mexican Independence Day is an important day in the valley.

Fragoso owns El Rey Promotions, a 25-year-old company that hires artists and venues to host large events throughout Las Vegas.

He says each year, the celebrations get bigger and bigger, helping out the city.

"Let's say 100,000 buying tickets some of them are $500, $600, $700 per ticket, plus live entertainment tax of 9% which goes to the city."

Fragoso says the "entertainment capitol of the world" has done a good job catering to the Hispanic community, and he believe it is evident its paying off.