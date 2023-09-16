Discovery Children's Museum celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with month-long festivities

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As September unfolds, so does the celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, a time dedicated to honoring the rich history and culture of the Hispanic community.

Over the next month, families will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in Hispanic heritage as they explore the Discovery Children's Museum located in Downtown Las Vegas. The museum showcases Hispanic artwork and has prepared engaging activities tailored for children. These activities include hands-on experiences such as crafting sculptures and creating 3D-printed replicas of treasured Hispanic artifacts.

One of the museum's team members, Kyra Lehtinen, said it's important to showcase the diversity within the museum's exhibits and activities.

"It's not only important to recognize the significance of Hispanic cultures and individuals throughout history, it's also important for children to use this as an opportunity to explore their own cultural heritage," Lehtinen said.

The Discovery Children's Museum's dedication to celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month and fostering cultural understanding aligns with its commitment to providing enriching experiences for young minds.

For those interested in joining in the cultural festivities, remember that the Discovery Children's Museum keeps its doors open six days a week. The museum is open Tuesday - Saturday, 10 am-5 pm and Sunday Noon-5 pm.