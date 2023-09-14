Where to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month in the Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Hispanic Heritage Month kicks off on Sept. 15 and runs through Oct. 15. It begins in the middle of the month due to several countries celebrating their anniversary of independence. That includes Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Mexico, and Chile.

We're taking a look at some of the best places across the valley to celebrate.

Las Vegas - Fifth Street School

The Mayor's Gallery at the Fifth Street School is hosting the Second Annual Consulate of Mexico in Las Vegas Collaborative Exhibition "Celebrations in Las Vegas". The exhibition features artists including Angela Cabellero Fields, Geovany Uranda, April Bermudez, Elizabeth Ward, Isabel Castro Melendez, Juan Cuevas, Nancy Erskine, Rick Ledesma, Rita Maroun, Stasia Valora Fisher, Theresa Lucero, Xochil Xitalli, Julia Hall, Kathy Schuler, Karla Ely, Cindy Jackson, Cesar Ceballos, Gigi Marquart, and Haide Calle. The exhibition is free, open to the public, and will be on display through Nov. 1. The gallery is open from Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Las Vegas - East Las Vegas Community Center

City officials are hosting a free community festival on Sept. 15 at the East Las Vegas Community Center, which is located at 250 North Eastern Avenue. It runs from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. There will be live performances by local mariachi bands, folkloric dancers, and children's activities. There will be free parking and shuttle service from Rafael Rivera Park at 2850 Stewart Avenue.

Las Vegas - Lorenzi Park

The Mexican Patriotic Committee is hosting a Mexican Independence Day Celebration on Sept. 16 at the Sammy Davis Jr. Festival Plaza in Lorenzi Park. That's from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. The event will include live music, dancing, and food. It's free and open to the public.

There will also be a Hispanic Heritage Celebration focusing on the culture and traditions of Uruapan, Mexico on Oct. 14. at Sammy Davis Jr. Festival Plaza. There will be music, dance, food, and art. The event is free and is scheduled to run from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Las Vegas - Bob Baskin Park

Local Mexican-American rock band SECOS will be putting on a free show at Bob Baskin Park on Sept. 16 at 7 p.m. That's located at 2801 West Oakey Boulevard. Food trucks will be selling tasty treats. Officials said you can bring lawn chairs and blankets for seating.

Las Vegas - Chuck Minker Sports Complex

On Sept. 28, officials will be hosting a community workshop and teaching traditional Nicaraguan dances. While the event is free and open to the public, space is limited and you do need to register in advance. You can learn more, including how to register, by calling 702-229-1029.

North Las Vegas - City Hall

City of the World will display artwork celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month by highlighting local artists in a new exhibition. The exhibition is at the Stone Soup Gallery at North Las Vegas City Hall, which is located at 2250 Las Vegas Boulevard North. The free exhibition will be on display through Oct. 16. and is open from Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

City of North Las Vegas

City officials are also hosting a Hispanic Heritage Month Kickoff Celebration in Liberty Park on Sept. 14. There will be the official ceremony of El Grito de Dolores led by the Consulate of Mexico in Las Vegas as well as performances by Carmen Jara, Los Andres, and Frank Tapia. Mariachis from Del Sol Academy of the Performing Arts and Monaco Middle School will also be performing. The free event is scheduled to run from 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

On Oct. 4, families can stop by the City Hall Library to make their own maracas. The event is for children that are between 5 and 11 years old. The event is free and you don't have to register in advance. That's from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

City of North Las Vegas

City officials will be holding a Loteria night on Oct. 12 at the City Hall Library. The event is free and is scheduled to run from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

North Las Vegas - Deer Springs Park

Families will be able to check out a special screening of Encanto at Deer Springs Park on Sept. 15. That's at 6550 Aviary Way. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. However, no alcohol, smoking, e-cigarettes, vaping, high-back chairs, tables and umbrellas are not allowed. The show is free and scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m.

Deer Springs Park officials are hosting a Storywalk this month with the book Pepe and the Parade by Tracey Kyle. That's free and open to the public through Oct. 15.

North Las Vegas - Aliante Library

Local artist Vanessa Maciel is teaching the art of Cartoneria, or papier-mache, by making a Luchador. Adults and children that are at least six years old can participate in the free event. However, you do need to register in advance. The event is scheduled for Sept. 30 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Aliante Library, which is located at 2400 Deer Springs Way. You can contact the library by calling 702-839-2980.

The library is also hosting a Fun With Flags event on Oct. 5. It's geared for children between five and 11 years old. They will learn about five different countries and make a flag. The event is from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. and is free and open to the public. You don't need to register in advance.

North Las Vegas - Alexander Library

Families can learn about and create their own sugar skull at the Alexander Library, located at 1755 West Alexander Road, on Oct. 11. The event is for children between six and 17 years old and is scheduled to run from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The event is free but families are required to register. You can contact the library at 702-633-2880.

City of North Las Vegas

Henderson - Water Street Plaza

City officials and the Mexican Consulado in Las Vegas will be showing short films on Water Street Plaza on Sept. 16. The free show starts at 7 p.m. There will also be concessions available for purchase.

The Strip - MGM Grand

There will be several special events at the MGM Grand on Sept. 15 and Sept. 16. Mariachis will start at Level Up at 8 p.m. and then make their way to the MGM Grand's lobby before returning to Level Up.

The Whiskey Down gaming lounge will have live Latin music from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. Friday night will feature Hector Esparza while Saturday night will feature Gabriel Guardian.

The Grand Pool Complex will host all-day pool parties featuring mariachis from noon to 1 p.m. They will be giving away items like sombreros, sunblock, and towels and have a live DJ from noon to 5 p.m.

The Strip - New York-New York

The Center Bar will serve a special cocktail menu on Sept. 15 and 16 featuring three Jose Cuervo-based drinks: the Striking Margarita, Punchout Paloma, and Tap Out Tequila & Tonic. The bar will be open from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m.

The pool will host all-day pool parties featuring mariachis from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. They will be giving away items like sombreros, sunblock, and towels and have a live DJ from noon to 5 p.m.

The Strip - Excalibur

The Lounge is hosting the Claudine Casto Band on Sept. 15 from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. They will also have cocktail and beer specials. On Sept. 16, there will be strolling mariachis that will begin performing at 8 p.m. They will start at The Lounge and move throughout the casino before returning to The Lounge. There will also be Don Julio Tequila and Modelo drink specials.

The pool will host all-day pool parties featuring mariachis from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. They will be giving away items like sombreros, sunblock, and towels and have a live DJ from noon to 5 p.m.

Grand Canal Shoppes

The Strip - The Venetian

The Grand Canal Shoppes will kick off Mexican Independence Day weekend with the annual El Grito and traditional shout of "Viva Mexico!" at 11 p.m. on Sept. 15 in St. Mark's Square. Along with mariachi bands and folkloric dancers, Eli Zamora, a contestant on the Mexican and U.S. versions of The Voice, will perform with his brother Benjamin. Additional performances will be held on Sept. 16 and 17 at 4:30 p.m.

The restaurant Chica will also have two special cocktails for guests to try. The Guavacito is made with lime juice, agave, guava, corazon blanca, and a mint bouquet garnish or try the Flor de Vida, which is made with vida mezcal, St. Germain, Dolin blanc vermouth, and a lemon twist.

The Strip - Fashion Show Mall

The Fashion Show Mall will be hosting a special art exhibit with Los Trompos or The Spinning Tops. There will be eight three-dimensional, larger-than-life spinning tops in a variety of colors and shapes that will be on display. There will also be live performances in The Great Hall on Sept. 16 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The Strip - Resorts World

At Viva, there will be food specials like enchilada enmolada and carne asada with exclusive cocktails like Pepino Picante and El Saturno. A mariachi band is scheduled to perform from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. followed by a live DJ until 11 p.m.

Resorts World, VIVA

The Strip - Aria

Proper Eats Food Hall at the Aria is hosting a Mexican Independence Day celebration with a taco pop-up from Milpa Mexican Restaurant. That's from Sept. 14 through Sept. 17. Guests can try three signature tacos like birria queso tacos with consomme, adobo chicken tacos with cabbage, pickled onions, cilantro and salsa verde, and skirt steak tacos with cilantro avocado and salsa macha.

There will also be bottomless margaritas at Proper Bar, which starts on Sept. 14 at 11 a.m. and is $29 per person. However, casino officials said the bottomless margarita package is limited to two hours.

The Strip - Mirage

The Still at the Mirage is hosting a Mexican Independence Day celebration on Sept. 16 from 8 p.m. to midnight. They will offer free Modelo Oro to the first 100 guests who arrive at 8 p.m. There will be a live Latin DJ from 8 p.m. to midnight.

The Strip - Planet Hollywood

Cabo Wabo at the Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood will be hosting a Mexican Independence Day patio party on Sept. 16. A DJ will be manning the turntables starting at 8 p.m.

Las Vegas - Palace Station

Tailgate Social at Palace Station Hotel & Casino is a special Mexican Independence Day event on Sept. 16. The first 100 customers who arrive after 8 p.m. will receive a free Modelo Oro. There will also be a Latin DJ spinning live from 9 p.m. to midnight. Guests can also pick up mix-and-match Modelo and Corona beer buckets, which is five beers for $25. That will be available through Sept. 17.

Anthony Mair, Tailgate Social

Downtown Las Vegas - Downtown Container Park

The annual Mexican Independence Day celebration returns to Downtown Container Park on Sept. 16. The fun kicks off at 5:30 p.m. There will be performances by Grupo Folklorico Libertad De Las Vegas, The Sonz, and The Outlaw Mariachi. They will also be offering an All-You-Can-Drink Cerveza And Margarita package for $35. Guests who purchase the package will have unlimited drafts of Modelo, Corona, Pacifico, and Teramana Tequila margaritas from 9 p.m. to midnight. Guests who buy that package will also be entered into a raffle to potentially take home a beach cruiser. Container Park's celebration will be limited to those that are at least 21 years old starting at 9 p.m.

Shout it out loud as we celebrate #MexicanIndependenceDay with mariachi, tequila and tacos — OH MY! Enjoy FREE live entertainment, bottomless brews & more this Saturday starting at 5:30pm. 🥳



Purchase your ticket here: https://t.co/b454Jwj2wb pic.twitter.com/Cxh6nYv4oF — Container Park (@DTContainerPark) September 12, 2023

Downtown Las Vegas - La Mona Rosa

Those who make reservations to dine after 7 p.m. on Sept. 16 will receive a free Mexican Candy shot for each guest at their table that is over 21 years old. Starting at 11 p.m., the restaurant will host a Rumbazo Fest after party. The Don Julio truck will. also be there hosting tequila samplings from 8 p.m. to midnight.

West Las Vegas - El Dorado Cantina

The restaurant will have specials available from Sept. 15 through Sept. 17. That includes $5 Mexican Candy DeLeon shots as well as skynny and house margaritas made with Telson Blanco. The cantina will also be offering $12 Don Julio Primavera shots.

Guests will also be able to try dishes for a limited time including menudo, ramen birrio, and a Mexican burger that comes with Oaxacan and Monterey jack cheese, bacon, spicy grilled peppers & onions, guacamole and chipotle ranche.

El Dorado will also have live entertainment at their Tivoli Village location from 8 p.m. to midnight on Friday and Saturday. A mariachi band will also be there from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday night.