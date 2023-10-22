With Vegas Grand Prix less than a month away, F1 construction continues: Where you can expect delays

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Grand Prix is less than a month away, but before drivers can zoom through Las Vegas Nov. 16 to 18, more construction has to be completed.

"I feel like it's a desert New York, almost, because of all the traffic, and all these small streets are just packed," said Andrew Murg, who got stuck in a road construction delay Saturday night.

There are eight F1 construction projects going on this week:



The Koval Lane and Flamingo Road intersection is under construction. Crews are building a vehicle bridge and, according to the F1 website, there will be partial and full closures of that intersection from Saturday at 9 p.m. through 9 p.m. Wednesday .

intersection is under construction. Crews are building a vehicle bridge and, according to the F1 website, there will be partial and full closures of that intersection from . The intersection of Rochelle Avenue and Koval Lane will be closed Monday from midnight until 8 a.m. for track paving.

will be closed for track paving. Koval Lane and Sands Avenue will have partial delays through the week to install track barriers.

will have partial delays through the week to install track barriers. There's still ongoing construction on the Bellagio grandstands, four separate pedestrian bridges and lighting work on East Harmon Avenue.

Murg says it's tough to avoid these closures.

"Well, luckily I know the area a little bit, so I know how to swerve away from it and kind of dodge some of the areas, but sometimes that doesn't help, so it's kind of like you need to know where you're going or you're going to be stuck in it even worse," Murg said.

These projects are not the end of F1 construction. According to the F1 website, there's still scheduled work on fencing, lighting and the pedestrian bridge near the Sphere from Nov. 6 to Nov. 14.

Some who work or own businesses on the strip say they're concerned with how these closures may impact their jobs.

"It may be a walking experience for the community that's going to see it, but it can't be a walking experience for my employees," said Clark County Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick.

To get a full list of all the current F1 road closures, you can click this link, or opt in to SMS updates by texting F1LV to 31996.

