Transportation options being considered for Strip employees during F1 race

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Construction is speeding up ahead of the Formula 1 race, which isonly 30 days away, but the current concern for thousands of Las Vegas casino and hotel employees is how they will get to and from work.

Officials are working to devise a plan to get about 100,000 Strip employees to work and back during race week and weekend.

“They haven’t told us anything about it, but they let us know they ain’t going for us to be late though,” said Albert, who works at one of the hotels on the Strip.

He says bus routes have changed for months, and construction has been a pain to deal with. Despite that, he hopes transportation for him and other employees will run smoothly the week of the race.

The commute for Strip employees was a hot topic at Tuesday's county commission meeting. Formula 1 organizers spoke about the logistics of the race and said employee transportation was "still a work in progress."

“It may be a walking experience for the community that’s coming to see it, but it can’t be a walking experience for my employees,” said Clark County Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick.

Nearly four miles of hospitality workers’ daily commute will be closed off for nine hours a day on November 16th, 17th and 18th.

As the plans stand now, 4,300 convention center parking spaces will be available to employees who work inside the race circuit. Employees can then park and ride into the Strip on the monorail or an RTC bus.

“Every one of the commissioners has two to seven meetings with F1 every single day. Most importantly, we need to make sure that our employees can get to their jobs stress-free and that we need to make sure the tourists have a great experience,” Kirkpatrick said.

Formula 1 officials say they will share more details on employee transportation on November 7th.