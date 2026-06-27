Windy conditions cause America 250 fireworks show to reschedule

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — America's 250th anniversary is coming up — and in true Las Vegas style, fireworks have adorned the city's skies every Saturday in June to celebrate.

But due to windy weather conditions, the Strip won't see sparklers overhead tonight.

According to a spokesperson for the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA), tonight's regularly scheduled fireworks show will be rescheduled for 9 p.m. on Sunday, June 28 after winds exceeding 30 mph were forecasted.

"Launching fireworks in excessive winds could compromise the safety of the crew and spectators. While we're disappointed to postpone tonight's show, safety remains our top priority. We look forward to celebrating with a spectacular fireworks display tomorrow evening." — LVCVA spokesperson

A social media post from Clark County also confirmed that the show would be moved to tomorrow.

These windy conditions aren't just affecting fireworks. The National Weather Service Las Vegas has shared that much of Southern Nevada is under a wind advisory running from 11 a.m. on Saturday through 5 a.m. on Sunday, creating potential hazards for drivers and boaters.

WATCH | Guy Tannenbaum breaks down this weekend's wind advisory

Breaking down Friday and Saturday's Wind Advisory and Red Flag Warning in Las Vegas

High fire danger is expected as well. Channel 13 is currently tracking a handful of wildfires in Lincoln County, with the Grapevine Fire remaining at 0% containment as of this morning. Newly reported Dry Canyon and Parsnip Peak fires are also uncontained.

You can see the full schedule for the fireworks show by clicking here.