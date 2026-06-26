Guy's Forecast: High winds, slight cool down on the way across Southern Nevada

TONIGHT: Warm overnight temperatures in the upper 80s and mid 90s with breezy winds, coming after we reached 107° at Reid Airport today

TOMORROW: Wind Advisory, Red Flag Warning take effect at 11 a.m., daytime highs in the low triple digits with lots of sunshine and gusty winds

SATURDAY: Wind Advisory and Red Flag Warning continue, temps in the mid to upper 90s with gusts upwards of 40 or 50 mph possible

SUNDAY & BEYOND: Winds start to calm down as temps stay in the 90s until mid-week, before a return to triple digits by Independence Day

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Quite the different weather story on Thursday across Southern Nevada, as daytime high temperatures returned to the triple digits after active weather on Wednesday kept temps cooler than normal.

Our daytime high today was 107° at Reid Airport, a 10 degree swing from yesterday's high of 97°. Breezy winds also stuck around today, as temperatures will dip down in to the 80s overnight.

Looking ahead, high winds are going to be the main story.

A Wind Advisory and a Red Flag Warning will both take effect across Southern Nevada at 11 a.m. tomorrow, for sustained winds between 20-30 mph and gusts upwards of 50 mph possible, that — combined with exceptionally low humidity — is cause for critical fire danger.

The Red Flag Warning is set to expire on Saturday at 11 p.m., while the Wind Advisory is set to last until 5 a.m. Sunday.

Winds of this magnitude will likely cause blowing dust and debris, and we could see some downed tree limbs or potentially a power outage or two.

WATCH | Breaking down Friday and Saturday's Wind Advisory and Red Flag Warning in Las Vegas

Breaking down Friday and Saturday's Wind Advisory and Red Flag Warning in Las Vegas

The gusty winds will also cool our temperatures down below normal gradually starting tomorrow: 101° on Friday, 97° on Saturday and 93° on Sunday.

Wind gusts will calm down into Sunday but light breezes will stick around, as temperatures gradually start to warm back up to the triple digits by mid-week, which will mark a return to above normal temperatures with lots of sunshine by the Fourth of July.