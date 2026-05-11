Celebrating America's 250th anniversary: Where to catch fireworks in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — This year marks the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, which is also America's semiquincentennial.

There will be celebrations across the country throughout the year, including the Las Vegas valley.

On Wednesday, Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority officials announced there will be eight consecutive Saturdays with fireworks from June 6 through July 25. The shows will be eight minutes long and start at 9 p.m.

You can see the fireworks locations below:



Saturday, June 6 - Caesars Palace, Treasure Island, and The Venetian Resort - Synchronized to pop music

- Caesars Palace, Treasure Island, and The Venetian Resort - Synchronized to pop music Saturday, June 13 - MGM Grand, ARIA Resort & Casino, and Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino - Synchronized to jazz music

- MGM Grand, ARIA Resort & Casino, and Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino - Synchronized to jazz music Saturday, June 20 - The Plaza Hotel & Casino, Binion's Gambling Hall, and Fremont Street Experience parking garages - Synchronized to rock music

- The Plaza Hotel & Casino, Binion's Gambling Hall, and Fremont Street Experience parking garages - Synchronized to rock music Saturday, June 27 - Resorts World Las Vegas, Fontainebleau Las Vegas, and The STRAT Hotel, Casino & Tower - Synchronized to R&B music

- Resorts World Las Vegas, Fontainebleau Las Vegas, and The STRAT Hotel, Casino & Tower - Synchronized to R&B music Saturday, July 4 - Fireworks will be shot off from nine participating properties, with coordinated red, white, and blue lighting and a 30-minute marquee takeover

- Fireworks will be shot off from nine participating properties, with coordinated red, white, and blue lighting and a 30-minute marquee takeover Saturday, July 11 - MGM Grand, ARIA Resort & Casino, and Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino - Synchronized to country music

- MGM Grand, ARIA Resort & Casino, and Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino - Synchronized to country music Saturday, July 18 - Resorts World Las Vegas, Fontainebleau Las Vegas, and The STRAT Hotel, Casino & Tower - Synchronized to hip-hop music

- Resorts World Las Vegas, Fontainebleau Las Vegas, and The STRAT Hotel, Casino & Tower - Synchronized to hip-hop music Saturday, July 25 - Caesars Palace, Treasure Island, and The Venetian Resort - Synchronized to electronic music

You can listen to the music broadcast on KOMP 92.3 FM, 97.1 FM The Point, and 98.9 HANK FM.

In addition to the fireworks dates, LVCVA officials have unveiled their new summer campaign, which is inviting visitors to "Pack For Vegas".

WATCH: LVCVA unveils new 'Pack For Vegas' campaign

LVCVA releases new 'Pack For Vegas' campaign

"Las Vegas is always a hot ticket for summer travel, and this year, the celebrations will reach new heights," Steve Hill, president and CEO of the LVCVA, said in a press release. "It's shaping into a summer celebration only Las Vegas can deliver."

According to a press release, there will also be complementary programming on the Exosphere at Sphere every Saturday in June and July.