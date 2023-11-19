Where to watch the Las Vegas Grand Prix without going to the Strip

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix will crown a new champion on Saturday.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc will be in pole position to start the race with Red Bull's Max Verstappen and Mercedes' George Russell will round out the top three. Ferrari's Carlos Sainz came in second but was hit with a 10-place penalty after running over a water valve cover on Thursday night and making repairs on his vehicle.

For those that don't have a ticket or want to avoid the traffic on the Strip, there are several locations across the valley that will be hosting watch parties on Saturday.

Water Street Plaza

The City of Henderson is hosting a watch party at Water Street Plaza. You do not need to RSVP for the event. Doors are scheduled to open at 8 p.m. with the Opening Ceremony at 8:45 p.m. The race is scheduled to start at 10 p.m.

Sahara

The Sahara is hosting a Grand Prix viewing event from 9 p.m. to midnight at the Sahara Theatre. Tickets are $65 per person. You must be at least 21 years old to attend. Tickets include an open bar from 9 p.m. to midnight with "unlimited access to your favorite beers, well drink, and specialty cocktails". Tickets also include free parking and valet.

Resorts World

Over at Resorts World, multiple venues will be hosting watch parties. Dawg House will host a viewing party from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. There will also be watch parties at Eight Lounge, Famous Foods Street Eats, Gatsby's Cocktail Lounge, and Red Tail.

Circa

In Downtown Las Vegas, Circa is hosting a Red Bull Watch Party on Nov. 18. Casino officials said an RB14 Static Car will be on display and there will also be themed cocktails, merchandise, and photo-ops. Free entry for the Red Bull Watch Party is scheduled to start at 10 p.m.



Editor's Note: The City of Las Vegas and Nellis Air Force Base are hosting watch parties tonight. However, due to capacity restrictions, you needed to RSVP in advance. Both of those events are full, according to the registration pages. Channel 13 also reached out to Illuminarium at Area 15, which had also previously announced a watch party. On Saturday, Illuminarium officials told Channel 13 that the event had been canceled.