What you need to know about new SNAP work requirements taking effect May 1

CLARK COUNTY, NV (KTNV) — A heads up for local families who rely on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) to put food on the table — updated work requirements take effect Friday, May 1. Here is what you need to know.

Starting May 1, able-bodied adults aged 18-64 without dependents under 14 must work or participate in approved training or community service activities at least 20 hours per week, or their SNAP benefits may be limited to 3 months in any three-year period. Previously, those requirements applied to able-bodied adults aged 18-54, but the "One Big Beautiful Bill Act" extended the age range by 10 years. Additionally, the law removes exemptions for the unhoused, veterans, and former foster youth, who will now also be subject to those requirements.

I reached out to the Nevada Division of Social Services to find out how many Nevadans could be impacted by these changes. A spokesperson told me that the numbers constantly change, but according to their most up-to-date data as of April 22, the number of individuals who could lose benefits on May 1 is approximately 27,700.

These changes were originally supposed to take effect in March, but were pushed back due to litigation. Nevada DSS officials tell me this time, they do expect the updated requirements to take effect.

I went out to The After Market, a grocery store and food pantry in the northeast valley, to gauge the potential impact of these changes.

CEO and founder Pastor Dewayne McCoy tells me many of his clients shop at his store using their SNAP benefits, and some could be affected by these updated requirements.

"I've had several clients even ask me already if they could come here and do some of their volunteer hours because The After Market itself is 100 percent nonprofit. So they've already been trying to plan it out to make sure they're able to do what they need to do to keep their benefits," McCoy said.

He said they're doing their best to keep people informed, with signs around their shop about the updated requirements.

"My concern is more so for the unhoused. How are they going to get the information? Even if they get the information, there are very few places that will allow them to even come in to get their community service hours to keep their benefits going. To me, it seems it's going to exacerbate the problem as far as food insecurity across the valley in different areas," McCoy said.

He sees the issue of food insecurity firsthand, and he said the need hasn't let up. In fact, earlier this week, he said they saw more than 2 dozen new families come seek help at their pantry.

"In the food pantry, we saw 30 new households sign up who had never been to the food pantry before this," McCoy said.

He said the need has gotten so extreme, that they've also taken a different approach to produce. He said fresh fruits and vegetables used to only be available for purchase on the retail side of The After Market, but they made a change in response to the hunger they're seeing, and are now giving out fresh produce for free to their pantry clients.

"We partnered with our community food bank and brought in more produce to be able to give to the community so they can stretch their dollars even further," McCoy said. The After Market pantry is open to Nevada residents with a valid ID. There is a quantity limit on some items, and you can pick items from the pantry once every seven days.

As The After Market works to meet a growing need, Pastor McCoy said they run on the support of the community, and welcome donations from anyone who's in a positive to help. Click here to donate and help feed locals in need.

If you are one of the nearly 28,000 Nevadans at risk of losing their benefits when these requirements take effect May 1, Nevada DSS has compiled a list of resources to help you identify approved work, training, and volunteer opportunities to stay in compliance and keep your benefits going. Click here to see the list.

If you'd like to request free legal assistance in relation to your SNAP benefits, click here for more information from Nevada Legal Services.

