LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Thousands of families across Nevada could soon see changes to their SNAP benefits as new federal rules raise work requirements and tighten eligibility.

Right now, Nevada has a temporary waiver that eases some of those requirements, but that waiver expires on January 31, 2026. State leaders say it’s unlikely to be renewed — meaning many Nevadans may have to work more to keep their benefits or risk losing them.

Shakeria Hawkins went to the state to get answers to help you understand these changes.

Big changes coming to SNAP benefits could impact thousands of Nevada families

For people like 59-year-old Sharon Perez, the possibility is frightening. She receives $467 a month in SNAP benefits and cares full-time for her elderly mother.

“It helps a great deal, but it’s not enough,” Perez said.

Under the new rules:



Work requirements will extend to adults up to age 64 (instead of stopping at 54).

Parents will only be exempt if their children are under 14.

Automatic exceptions for veterans, homeless residents, and former foster youth will be eliminated.

According to state data, nearly 133,000 Nevadans could be affected.

Organizations like the United Way of Southern Nevada say they are already preparing to help fill the gaps.

“With federal funding paused, United Way activated the Emergency Assistance and Community Needs Fund to fill the gap,” said Janet Quintero, Chief Strategy and Advocacy Officer. “This fund provides relief to programs we know are being cut back.”

To keep SNAP benefits, many recipients will be required to work or join an approved job program for at least 20 hours a week, with proof through pay stubs or program records.

The new rules won’t take effect immediately, but once Nevada’s waiver ends in 2026, state officials warn the changes will have a major impact.

SNAP recipient Shelia Maguen says she’s already worried.

“I’m very concerned. I don’t want to go hungry,” she said.

State leaders advise families to get informed now and start preparing so they’re not caught off guard when the waiver expires.