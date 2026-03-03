Nevada restores SNAP benefits for 43,000 amid ongoing litigation

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada has restored SNAP benefits for around 43,000 individuals amid ongoing litigation, according to Nevada's Division of Social Services.

What does this mean for you?

Nevada will continue to waive work requirements for certain SNAP recipients, allowing thousands to remain eligible for benefits through April 30.

In a news release sent to Channel 13 in late February, Nevada's Division of Social Services said that notices were issued informing people they would lose SNAP eligibility for not meeting the required activities starting March 1.

Anyone considered to be an Abel-Bodied Adult Without Dependents (ABAWD) who is aged 18 to 64, is physically and mentally able to work and does not have a child under 14 in the SNAP household, is required to work a minimum of 20 hours per week or participate in approved activities such as job readiness programs, volunteering or job searching.

"Today, the Division of Social Services (DSS) issued approximately $7.3 million in SNAP benefits to more than 25,000 individuals who lost eligibility on March 1, for not meeting the ABAWD work requirements. Benefits for the remaining recipients subject to work requirements will be issued on a staggered basis through March 10," the Nevada Division of Social Services said.

Now, those SNAP recipients who are considered ABAWD will remain eligible for benefits until April 30.

“This guidance will allow thousands of Nevadans to continue receiving essential food assistance through April,” said Kelly Cantrelle, Deputy Administrator of the Nevada DSS. “Our team, with the ongoing support of Governor Lombardo, worked around the clock to get these benefits into the hands of people who need them.”

