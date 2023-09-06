What should be at the former Fiesta Henderson site?

HENDERSON (KTNV) — City of Henderson officials are asking for the public's input on what to do with the former Fiesta Henderson site.

The casino closed in July 2022 and the property was demolished in September 2022. The Henderson City Council voted to purchase the property in December and originally said the plan was to build a recreation center.

However, at the time, Councilman John Marz said a lot of work still needed to be done to realize the site's full potential.

"I want to caution people, this is kind of cart before the horse," Marz told Channel 13 in December. "A developer will normally look at all these questions."

Now, officials are hosting open houses to get the public's opinion on how the area should be developed and used.

The first open house will be on Sept. 20 at the Valley View Recreation Center's gymnasium. That's at 500 Harris Street in Henderson. It's scheduled to start at 4:30 p.m. and wrap up by 6:30 p.m.

The second open house will be on Sept. 21 at the America First Center's Lookout Room, which is located on the second floor. The center is at 222 South Water Street. The event is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. and end at 7 p.m.

If you can't make the open houses,city officials are also hosting an online survey. The survey will be open until Sept. 30.