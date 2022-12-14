City of Henderson votes to buy Fiesta Henderson property for rec center construction

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Henderson City Council members voted unanimously Tuesday to purchase the plot of land that once contained Fiesta Henderson for $32,000,000 from Station Casinos with plans to build a recreation center for multiple sporting activities.

Some in the community praised the ambitious plan.

"I think it's a good use of the property," Cathy Rosenfield said.

City officials said the property buy, including the still intact 1,400 spot parking garage, could eventually be the site of national youth sports tournaments once the rec center is complete.

"Sports seem to be the next big thing between the Raiders and the Knights and everybody else," Rosenfield said. "I think it's a good draw and good for the city."

Economic Development and Tourism Director Jared Smith said the city got a good deal for the lot as it came in at nearly half of the property's appraisal from September, 2022.

"We've done some due diligence on this," Smith said. "We know that there is a potential economic impact of $40 million a year."

Before voting to approve the measure, however, Councilman John Marz said a lot of work needed done to realize the site's full potential.

"I think this property has a lot of potential," Marz said. "But I want to caution people, as councilman Stewart said, this is kind of cart before the horse, A developer will normally look at all these questions."

Remaining work includes gathering public input, designing the facility, conducting market surveys, and more.

"I have no concerns moving forward," Smith said. "We're going to build the right facility, and have the right future for that with the input of our citizens."

City officials said they expect to make a more complete announcement about the facility's future in July 2023.