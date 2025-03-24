What happens to the plants when the Bellagio Conservatory changes themes?

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The displays of the Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens are some of the most jaw-dropping beauties in Las Vegas, drawing thousands and thousands of visitors to the Strip.

But have you ever wondered...

What happens to the old plants during theme changeovers?

Alyssa Bethencourt already showed you what goes into making these stunning displays through a tour of the inner-workings and secret warehouse. Find out more in the video below.

Inside the secret warehouse behind the Bellagio Conservatory’s stunning displays

As for the what comes after the display — specifically for the plants — the answer is it all goes back to MGM's employees.

MGM Resorts held their most recent plant sale for their employees to benefit the MGM Resorts Foundation, the charitable arm of the company. These sales are held several times a year and serve two main purposes, according to the company.

One is to raise money for the aforementioned Foundation. MGM Resorts said all the proceeds go to benefiting the nonprofit which then distributes grants to other local nonprofits. Around $21,000 was raised in 2024 for community causes, according to MGM Resorts.

The company said the second reason is to keep the Conservatory's plant material out of landfills, making sure nothing goes to waste.

▶ Watch the plant sale held during the most recent Bellagio Conservatory changeover