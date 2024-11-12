Inside the secret warehouse behind the Bellagio Conservatory’s stunning displays

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Bellagio Conservatory and Botanical Gardens is known for transforming into a wonderland of color and creativity every season. Millions of visitors stroll through the resort’s famed atrium marveling at its vibrant displays, but what most don’t see is where these jaw-dropping creations begin.

A private warehouse just a few miles away from the property houses hundreds of pieces that are repurposed for each seasonal display. The workshop is bustling with skilled artists and engineers who spend months crafting every detail you can think of.

“Sometimes it’s completely unrecognizable. You might see a fall cottage that would later turn into a gingerbread house and you wouldn’t even know it’s the same item,” said Lea Jonic, the conservatory’s project manager, who oversees the display and brings the designs to life.

Standing next to the towering props and arrangements, Jonic walked us through the creative process, explaining that each seasonal display takes months of planning and coordination.

The warehouse team works around the clock, transforming whimsical ideas into awe-inspiring reality with every detail meticulously planned.

While the Bellagio Conservatory may dazzle millions of visitors every year, few know the story behind the scenes and the creative minds and skilled hands that breathe life into the extraordinary displays.