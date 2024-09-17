Bellagio Conservatory inviting guests to check out new 'Garden of Time' display

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Guests are invited to embark on a journey through a mythical forest with the new Fall 2024 display at the Bellagio’s Conservatory & Botanical Gardens.

The display is called "The Garden of Time" and features a fairytale-like realm of colorful fall flora and fauna, woodland creatures and fanciful sensory elements that together create a scene of pure magic.

“This display celebrates the changing of seasons with a breathtaking landscape that intertwines vibrant autumn hues with intricate, time-inspired designs,” said designer Ed Libby. “We welcome guests to experience this artistic celebration of the beauty of nature in the fall and the inevitable passage of time.”

The West Bed includes an enchanting fairy tree house and a wooden bridge leading to a rustic cottage draped in moss.

A 27-foot-tall tree in the North Bed is draped in fall shades and overlooks a pond, with a driftwood sculpture of an elk off to the right.

In the East Bed, guest can check a vintage clock suspended from an 18-foot-tall archway with a woodland owl perched on top and decorated with the Bellagio's signature "B."

In the South Bed, guests will pass by an antique cottage next to a pond surrounded by vibrant flowers and whit pumpkins.

Here's a breakdown of what it took to bring the display together.



Workers used 675,000 autumn-colored leaves throughout the display.

There are 475 white and green pumpkins in the display, with the largest ghost pumpkin weighing 749 pounds.

Workers used 200 natural crystals to decorate the woodland fairies.

Guests can check out the new display through November 9.