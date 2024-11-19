Bellagio Conservatory brings storybook splendor to life in new holiday display

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Guests are invited into a world of holiday magic with the new holiday display at the Bellagio’s Conservatory & Botanical Gardens.

Inspired by the classic poem "A Visit from St. Nicholas," the new display is called "'Twas" and features a series of sentimental scenes celebrating the spirit of generosity, tradition and family bonds, bringing visitors back to cherished holiday memories.

“This year’s theme offered us a special opportunity to create an experience that brings out the nostalgia of the holidays,” said designer Ed Libby. “By blending iconic holiday elements with a comforting, dream-like atmosphere, we’ve crafted a display that even the most sophisticated adults can enjoy with childlike wonder. I feel this is our most traditional, quintessential holiday Conservatory ever - it's designed to evoke warmth, joy and the unmistakable spirit and emotions of the season.”

At the heart of the West Bed, an impressive 45-foot holiday tree towers above the scenery crowned with a glistening Swarovski star, dressed in over 35,000 mini-LED lights and covered with 8,700 ornaments. To the right of the bed, a stunning gingerbread house is lit from within, decorated with ruby red hearts, snow-like icing and the signature Bellagio “B,” complete with smoke escaping from its chimney and elves adding finishing touches. A vintage-style carousel invites guests to reminisce, with its handcrafted regal horses and ornate canopy adorned in red, green and gold embellishments.

At the center of the North Bed, whimsical stockings hang above a crackling fireplace. On the left of the bed, a magnificent crimson sack overflows with handcrafted toys, while an elf playfully rides a wooden rocking horse nearby.

The East Bed features a striking, gilded sleigh pulled by two elegantly dressed reindeer made of botanical elements. A floral sculpture of pinecones, holly berry and tree branches soar above the glimmering holiday trees and botanicals below.

The grand Bellagio bear, Drum Major Dolly, proudly shines as the star of the South Bed. Dressed in her ceremonial red uniform with gold shoulder tassels, Dolly radiates cheer as she plays along to the beat of the season’s melodies.

Here's a breakdown of what it took to bring the display together:



There are 110,000 energy-efficient light bulbs on the trees.

Roughly 20,000 poinsettias decorate the display

Drum Major Dolly has 7,500 preserved black and red roses, with 1,000 red feathers on her cap as well.

The holiday tree has 8,700 ornaments

80 team members bring the display to life

The holiday tree at the center of the display stands 45 feet tall.



The display is open to the public until Jan. 4. Bellagio’s Conservatory & Botanical Gardens is complimentary and open to the public 24 hours a day, seven days a week.