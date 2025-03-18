LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Visitors are invited to experience the magic of spring with the new spring display at the Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens.

"The Birds and the Bs" takes visitors into a pastel wonderland, embodying transformation with botanical masterpieces, wildlife-inspired elements and whimsical scenes.

Take a look at some of the highlights of the display:

Bellagio Conservatory invites guests to experience magic of spring in 'The Birds and The Bs' display

The name is a playful nod to spring and nature, evoking images of pollination, growth and the vibrancy of the season, while the “Bs” also pay homage to the iconic Bellagio “B.”

“The spring display was created to honor nature’s beauty and the sense of renewal that comes this time of year,” said designer Ed Libby. “We invite guests to immerse themselves in a world where Bellagio’s signature glamour intertwines with the whimsy and romance of spring. From the charm of the birds and the bees to the glowing allure of a walk-through beehive, each element of the exhibit celebrates the enchanting transformation that makes this season so extraordinary.”

At the heart of the West Bed is Mother Earth, an impressive 18-foot-tall statue celebrating the season of change. On the left of the bed, an inviting woodland birdhouse serves as home to The Garden Table, an immersive dining experience where guests can enjoy a spring-inspired menu within the beauty of the garden.

The North Bed features a waterfall cascading into a pond below. The signature Bellagio “B” emerges through the falling droplets, framed by a tapestry of lavender blooms. Striking purple pansies sculpted from live carnations and botanicals add a fresh and fragrant palette to the scene. LED screens filled with natural imagery illuminate the bed from behind, while a harmonious soundtrack and a sweet honeysuckle scent fill the air.

An 18-foot-tall beehive crafted from birch tree bark serves as the centerpiece of the East Bed. Guests can walk along a stone pathway through the beehive, where an intricate golden honeycomb illuminates the hive from within. Floral bees hover above, gathering nectar and producing honey as a symbol of hard work and cooperation. A gilded honeypot, adorned with the Bellagio “B,” spills its sweet contents onto the bed.

In the South Bed, three baby birds hatch inside an 18-foot nest, nestled among Fabergé-style eggs and watched over by adult birds flying above. Below them, a kaleidoscope of orange, white and gold koi fish glide through a pond, symbolizing harmony, strength and good fortune. A radiant caterpillar named Cassandra rests atop a nearby branch, surveying the scene.

Here's a breakdown of what it took to bring the display together.



There are 35,000 purple wisteria on the wisteria trees throughout the display.

Workers used 18,000 potted plants and flowers.

2,800 succulents help make up Cassandra the caterpillar.

100 team members worked 24 hours a day for six days to bring the display to life.

Guests can check out the new display through May 17.

