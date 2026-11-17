PRIMM, NV (KTNV) — Live entertainment returns to the Nevada-California border this weekend, as the Primm Valley Event Center welcomes a comedy and concert series.

Each Saturday from Nov. 21 through Dec. 19, the nostalgic state-line stop will welcome various performing acts, with tickets starting around $27 on Ticketmaster. The first performing act is Ernesto Solano Y Su Banda Maguey on Nov. 21, followed by Morris Day & The Time on Nov. 28, Ginuwine on Dec. 5, Starship ft. Mickey Thomas on Dec. 12, and George Wallace & Luenell on Dec. 19 to wrap it all up with some laughs.

WATCH | TERRIBLE'S EXECUTIVE TALKS PRIMM REVITALIZATION

'We think we can turn this thing around': Live entertainment returns to Primm

It comes as Terrible's is looking to revitalize and reimagine Primm. The company took over operations of the resorts and convenience stores in Primm after the previous operator pulled out this summer, citing declining business. Terrible's stepped in to save jobs and undertake the task of restoring this once-iconic area to its former glory.

Terrible's Senior VP and Chief Marketing Officer Bryan Breeden tells me this concert series is part of their push to get people back to Primm.

"The broad hope is that we can bring this back to the shining star that it used to be. You know, there's a lot more competition in Southern California, a lot more competition obviously here in Las Vegas, and we're right in the middle of them. 19 million vehicles drive the I-15 on an annual basis between Southern California and Las Vegas. There is a demographic. There are customers that absolutely love these properties. I have met many of them, you know, we just need to give it the love, the passion that there once was on that property," Breeden said.

Breeden said while they're still trying to figure out what to do with Buffalo Bill's and Whiskey Pete's, they have reopened Primm Valley Resort and Casino (which includes the Primm Valley Event Center). He said it was a partial reopening, but they plan to open up further, to 550 rooms this weekend, with the arrival of the event series.

"Southern Nevada has really gotten behind us, which has been fun to watch. And the numbers, we're starting to kind of stabilize that property right now and that's really been goal number one, as we've said all along, is stabilize Primm Valley Resort, bring in things, open new restaurants, bring in event series, stuff like that. And then behind the scenes, we're doing some due diligence on other properties out there that hopefully will open one day in the future," Breeden said.

Breeden said the key is getting more people through the door; the event series is just part of what they envision.

"We need to have the amenities. Over the years, the amenities continued to close down, and we're trying to right-size that. We're bringing back a 24/7 cafe. We're in kind of a remodel-design phase right now. Obviously, the event series, we're looking at bringing back all the races. We're talking music festivals. I'm chatting with some rodeos right now. I mean, we want to just bring entertainment back, bring amenities back," he said.

His hope is for Primm to once again be that prized destination that so many Southern Nevadans remember fondly.

"We're being pretty bullish with the fact that we think we can turn this thing around. We've already seen some great success and we have a long way to go, but I would tell you the community, I think, feels the same way we do," Breeden said.

He said Terrible's is especially optimistic about the long-term future of Primm, with the Southern Nevada Supplemental Airport planned just a few miles away in the Ivanpah Valley.

