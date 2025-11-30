Vigil to be held for dog dumped in trash can in Henderson

HENDERSON (KTNV) — A vigil for Bailey, the dog who was found inside a garbage can and eventually died, will be held on Sunday afternoon.

The vigil will be taking place at Pontenza Park at 3 p.m. to honor the life of the dog whose life was cut short after being found barely alive inside a sealed trash bag on Nov. 4. After being found, she was rushed to the vet, where she later died.

Tricia Kean reports the latest on Katz's arrest on Friday, Nov. 7:

Henderson Police: Suspect Arrested in Investigation into Dog Found in Trash Bag

Bailey's owner, 60-year-old Randy Katz, is accused of animal cruelty and is expected to be back in court on Dec. 2.