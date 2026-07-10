Venetian fined by state gaming regulators over illegal bookmaker

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Venetian is the latest Las Vegas resort that could be fined over an illegal bookmaker operating at their property.

According to documents filed by the Nevada Gaming Control Board on June 25, the board initiated an investigation into the Venetian in relation to Mathew Bowyer. During that investigation, the board found evidence of "failures of control" within the Venetian where information of "suspicious or illegal activity in relation to Bowyer was disregarded."

Bowyer was a patron of the Venetian from approximately May 1999 until March 2024, which is when Bowyer was banned from the Venetian. Board documents stated their investigation into Bowyer focused on 2019 to 2024.

On June 11, 2019, Bowyer prepared a Guest Information form stating he was the CEO of Green Forever, a "synthetic turf/grass" business and that his other assets were "comprised of $200,000 Sep IRA and real estate valued at $3.2 million". In addition, Bowyer represented that his income was between $500,000 to $1 million and his net worth was over $5 million.

"The Venetian's review of the information provided by Bowyer related to Green Forever showed inconsistencies as compared to information obtained from other sources," documents read in part. "The Venetian's review also indicated Green Forever's annual sales at no more than approximately $94,000."

Records show that despite the information about Bowyer's assets, employment, and source of funds, officials at the Venetian concluded his business and real estate holdings supported his upcoming trip "but that an updated source of wealth review would be conducted."

According to the state gaming documents, between 2019 and 2024, Venetian staff "regularly noted suspicions regarding Bowyer, including that there was a lack of information regarding his source of funds and/or that his source of funds did not support his level of play."

On Oct. 13, 2023, Venetian officials noted that Bowyer was "a person of interest in Resorts World investigation and had been approached by law enforcement" and they had decided "to stop booking Bowyer and his associates." He was formally banned from the property in March 2024.

State gaming regulators said in addition to Venetian staff not following the anti-money laundering program, investigators discovered a casino host had "actual knowledge that Bowyer was an illegal bookmaker and failed to comply" with that program.

In total, Bowyer made about 30 trips to the Venetian between 2019 to 2021 and made front money deposits totaling approximately $22.3 million, wagered millions of dollars, and lost at least $3.6 million.

Based on a proposed settlement that was posted by the board, the Venetian could face a fine of $7.2 million. The Venetian must also maintain its anti-money laundering policy, maintain or increase the current staffing level within the AML compliance department for at least two years, and annually review and update that policy.

The Venetian's Vice President of Compliance must also meet with at least one Gaming Control Board member at least quarterly to discuss their operations regarding compliance.

The proposed settlement could be discussed as early as next month, which is when the Nevada Gaming Commission's next hearing is.

MGM Resorts International, Caesars Entertainment, and Resorts World all reached settlements with state gaming regulators due to Bowyer operating at their properties as well. They paid out settlements of $8.5 million, $7.8 million, and $10.5 million respectively.

On Aug. 9, 2024, Bowyer pleaded guilty to operating an unlawful gambling business, money laundering, and subscribing to a false tax return in federal court. This past August, Bowyer was sentenced to 12 months in prison followed by two years of supervised release. A judge also ordered him to attend gambling addiction counseling and pay $1.6 million in restitution. He began that sentence on Oct. 10, 2025 and is expected to be released on Aug. 16, 2026.

"He did an interview, I believe it was with Forbes, where they asked him if he was going to be able to gamble again and he believes that he will once he gets off those two years of supervision," Nevada Deputy Attorney General Nona Lawrence previously told state gaming regulators.

"I guess that's another good reason to put him in the list of excluded persons here in Nevada," board member Chandeni Sendall replied.

It's something that board member Hon. George Assad agreed with.

"Mr. Bowyer just came through Nevada like a vortex. He has toyed with us. He was just thumbing his nose at us. He played at Caesars for seven years. He played at other casinos around town with impunity. He knew what he was doing. He was ruining people's lives," Assad said. "He was tempting hosts with bribes if they would refer customers to him, knowing that they would probably be terminated if they were caught but he didn't care. He was responsible for so much negativity, worldwide negativity, throughout the escapade that he engaged in."

"Nevada gaming is a privilege," chair Mike Dreitzer previously said. "Participation, whether as an owner, operator, agent, or patron, is conditioned on conduct that does not undermine public trust or expose the industry to reputational, operational, or regulatory harm. Such conduct creates risks not only to individual licensees but to the system as a whole."

Bowyer was added to Nevada's list of persons to be excluded or ejected from licensed gaming establishments, or Nevada's Black Book, on April 23, 2026.