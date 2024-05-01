Vegas Stronger Champion: Bob Crane works out of his garage to make sure kids have bikes to ride

LAS VEGAS (KNTV) — This month's Vegas Stronger Champion makes sure kids in the Las Vegas valley have bikes to ride. In spite of recent health challenges, Bob Crane says he's not slowing down any time soon.

Bob's Bikes for Needy Kids began in 2013 in Crane's Henderson garage, and after giving away more than 1,000 bikes, he stopped keeping count three years ago.

"My phone never stops. It's constant; a minimum of 10 requests a day," Crane told Channel 13.

The retired mechanic spends hours in his workshop fulfilling as many of those requests as he can. He's got an active Facebook page with more than 9,000 followers, and several local groups collect bikes and bring them to his workshop.

"I get more hugs and kisses than Santa Claus could ever dream of, ha ha. It's got its rewards," Crane jokes.

Early this year, Crane received a stage 4 prostate cancer diagnosis. It hasn't slowed him and his mission down just yet.

"As of now, I'm in pretty good shape. Health-wise, I know it's going to get worse. But live each minute you can, that's the way I look at it," Crane said.

For his dedication to giving back to area kids in the face of health challenges, Bob Crane was recently honored by Jeff Giles from Findlay Automotive Group as this month's Vegas Stronger Champion.

"We just love what you're doing and this is such a cool thing," Giles told Crane as he presented him with a donation check.

"What you've built out of the kindness of your heart is such a great thing, and we want to highlight you as our Vegas Stronger Champion."

"I couldn't say thank you more," Crane said. "It'll all go to the children, trust me. And I'm going to go on until He says otherwise, so that's the way it's going to be."