LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Boys and Girls Club of Southern Nevada offers affordable, quality childcare during summer break. Inside the Donald W. Reynolds Clubhouse in Henderson, about 100 kids get ready for a busy day.

Staffer D'Nelle Seiple, known as Miss D, has a game plan.

That's why she's this month's Vegas Stronger Champion.

Vegas Stronger Champion: D'Nelle Seiple makes summer fun for kids

"Today we'll be in the gym, doing all kinds of different activities. We do dodgeball, kickball," Miss D tells Channel 13, adding "We don't stop moving. The minute they walk through the door, to the minute they leave, up until 5:59, sometimes 6 o'clock, we're moving."

Soon-to-be-middle-school student George is 11 years old, and this is his third summer with Miss D at the Boys and Girls Club.

"She's just, like, the best. There's a lot of field trips, there's a lot of fun things. There's programming, but the programs are fun."

Serving 1,000 kids between the ages of five and 18 each day across 13 locations wouldn't be possible without the great staff at the Boys and Girls Club of Southern Nevada.

"Miss D is amazing, just the work that she does as a programmer. I just love the way that she creates her programs to work with the kids," said Saveria Farino, development director with the Boys and Girls Club. "Because at the end of the day, this is just a building with four walls, and it's staff like Miss D that really keep our families coming and spending time with us."

Justin Bruce: "I would imagine you'll develop quite a bond with these kids over the next couple of weeks, couple of months? "

"I already have, in just three days," Miss D Said. "These kids, I love them. Everyday we say hi to each and every one of them. We want to know how their day is going. And I actually get really emotional at the end of the summer, when they have to go."

For her dedication to the kids, Jeff Giles of Findlay Automotive Group recognizes Miss D.

"And this month we wanted to highlight you as our Vegas Stronger Champion for what you're doing here at the Boys and Girls Club," he said. "Observing you, very briefly, and seeing you, you've got this down pat. And we just wanted to give you this small token of our appreciation for what you're doing for the community."

"This is a shock, so I appreciate it," Miss D said. "I never expected anything like this. I love these kids and I do my job every day with my full heart. They make my job easy on me. They're really good kids and we have a lot of fun, and just, thank you. Thank you. Wow."

"Thank you so much for what you're doing for these kids, it's amazing. It's life-changing," Giles said.

It's not too late to sign your own kids or grandkids up for summer camp at the Boys and Girls Club of Southern Nevada. And, they offer financial assistance! Find the clubhouse closest to you on their website to get started.