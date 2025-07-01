LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The nonprofit Solutions of Change brings mental health services to people who need them at no cost or low cost.

Additionally, they partner with CCSD, charter schools, recreation centers, and senior centers to teach mental health workshops for people in the community.

"We think that it's important that everybody understands what mental health is, and how to maintain and manage it," said Deputy Executive Director Lakiesha Oliver.

Executive Director Dinisha Mingo remarked, "It's okay to need support. People say it's okay to not be okay, which is true. But even if you are okay, it's okay to want to be better."

While breaking down barriers to mental health services is the mission for Solutions of Change, it's volunteers like Myron Mingo who help make the mission happen.

Vegas Stronger Champion: Myron Mingo helps people access mental health services

"I've been volunteering for a little over four years now. I help out with any events that they need. Whether that's planning, or setting up, or getting it through the day, I just help and support," Mingo recently told Channel 13.

"Myron has always been there, and his personality is so wonderful," Oliver remarked. "He's such a nice and kind person. Even when we're a little frantic, he is always calm. So it's been really nice to have him as a consistent part of what we do."

For his dedication to our community, Findlay Automotive Group's Jeff Giles recognizes Myron Mingo.

"We're so impressed with what you've been doing for four years now, since the very beginning for Solutions of Change, and the number of people you've seen and helped, and just the hours that you've given to helping people overcome mental health challenges," Giles told Mingo as he presented him with a Vegas Stronger Champion recognition check for $599.

Solutions of Change has helped more than 5,000 people access therapy in the last several years in the Las Vegas community, something that's not lost on the nonprofit's small staff.

"It makes me feel that we're doing what we're called to do as human beings," Oliver said. "It makes me feel that we understand and appreciate that every one of us is important and that our efforts make people's lives better."

On July 18 and 19, Solutions of Change is hosting a workshop to bring a mental health dialogue to the faith-based community later this month. Anyone interested can sign up for the Healing to Health workshop at the Solutions of Change website.