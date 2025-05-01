LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — May is Older Americans Month, and this month's Vegas Stronger Champion has been helping Southern Nevadans aged 60 and up solve their legal problems for years, even though she's not a lawyer.

Vegas Stronger Champion: Margaret Foster helps seniors get free legal aid

At the Cora Coleman Senior Center on Lake Mead Boulevard in the northeast valley, residents receive legal counsel, 100% free of charge, for a variety of issues, including ID theft and scams, elder abuse, elder exploitation, eviction matters, basic estate plans, power of attorney for health care, power of attorney for finance, and wills.

The Southern Nevada Senior Law Program has existed since 1978. They've helped over 130,000 seniors since then.

After a 45-year career in banking, Margaret Foster is quite adept at helping people.

"I've been volunteering in Las Vegas for well over 40 years, and I like volunteering," Foster told Channel 13. "I can assist many different types of people with different types of needs, that's what I did in banking. And I feel like I'm just continuing with customer service."

Diane Fearon, executive director of the Southern Nevada Senior Law Program, says that even though she's not a lawyer, Margaret is crucial to their mission of helping people.

"Having a real person, having a warm person, be able to assist with reminder calls, increases the show rate for appointments, that people don't forget, and they do remember, so they can get the help that they need, that might otherwise be mixed up in the jumble of doctor's appointments, or other experiences," Fearon explained.

Margaret's can-do attitude helps the Senior Law Program help more people.

"If Margaret is able to help check in a client for their appointment, or for one of our workshops at the office that we hold, that saves a paralegal to be able to work on something else, and get it done," Fearon said. "We're able to help more seniors because we have volunteers like Margaret."

For her commitment to helping seniors in Las Vegas, Jeff Giles of Findlay Automotive Group highlights Margaret Foster as this month's Vegas Stronger Champion.

"We know that what you've been doing for the Senior Law Program has just been wonderful, helping seniors get their affairs in order, with their estates, and you've got the perfect background, having been a banker for your whole career. As a banker, you're familiar with checks, and we have a small one that we'd like to present to you, and this is for you, personally," Giles told Foster as he presented her with a check for $599.

The Southern Nevada Senior Law Program would love to help anyone aged 60 and up, and they don't income-qualify their clientele. Call them on the phone Monday through Thursday 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 702-229-6596, or visit their website at www.snslp.org to learn more.