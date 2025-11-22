Las Vegas Fan Prix brings AI chat experience with F1 driver Romain Grosjean

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Channel 13 met up with the founder of Zooly.ai, the company behind the Las Vegas Fan Prix exclusive Romain Grosjean "Romain AI" experience.

Geivon "EG" Cisneros was at the Las Vegas Fan Prix to talk a little about his collaboration with the Las Vegas Fan Prix.

Romain Grosjean, also known as "The Phoenix," is a French and Swiss former Formula 1 standout and F1 announcer.

Racing fans can now talk to the acclaimed driver with Zooly.ai, an immersive experience that allows you to chat with Romain about his career.

"This is such a cool experience, and fans can tune in from around the world if they weren't able to make it to the F1 experience," Cisneros said.

According to Cisneros, the experience is safe for audiences.

"We feed the engine all the stats and facts and everything that we want him to talk about...It's only going to be themed and talk about a specific topic and concept," Cisneros said.

For Cisneros, the opportunity to create an AI experience for the Las Vegas Fan Prix was a great opportunity and hopes to expand.

"I want to bring all the racers on board," said Cisneros.

If you're in Las Vegas, you can check out the free Las Vegas Fan Prix on Saturday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Resorts World. There will be free parking for Nevada residents.