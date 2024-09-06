Judge dismisses three claims that a local business lost millions over F1's construction

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — From the racetrack to the courtroom, a green flag for Formula 1.

Attorneys for the race won three dismissals from a Clark County judge on Thursday. The district court proceeding centered around access allowed or access denied for Ellis Island Casino — the plaintiff in the case.

The hotel filed a lawsuit against Formula 1 arguing that last year's race — and its months of construction — improperly shut out customers and vendors from the property, with their attorney even calling F1 a "bully."

"We believe the complaint provides this information to the court. The defendant is a bully, and I don’t say that lightly," the plaintiff's attorney said.

“As a defendant being sued for millions of dollars, I’m entitled to more notice about what you’re talking about here," said the attorney representing the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Four causes of action were put forth in the courtroom on Thursday, and F1 called for a motion to dismiss them all. Judge Joanna Kishner dismissed the first three but denied the fourth claim of intentional interference. That means Ellis Island could amend the complaint and be reheard.

Ellis Island was the first of seven businesses we introduced you to who claim they lost millions due to the location of the race.

Ellis Island originally filed its lawsuit on April 30, and now more local business owners are following suit.

On Tuesday, Battista's Hole in the Wall and Stage Door sued F1 on claims of financial losses.