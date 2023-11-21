Formula 1 offers special discount for locals following Las Vegas Grand Prix

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Formula 1 is offering a special discount for locals in Las Vegas as a token of appreciation this week.

According to a press release, the Las Vegas Grand Prix will offer an exclusive sale for residents on all F1-related merch at the F1 Las Vegas Hub at the Venetian Resort. The hub is on the resort's first level in the Waterfall Atrium, next to the LOVE sculpture.

The sale will occur on Tuesday, November 21, and Wednesday, November 22, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Officials describe this deal as a "token of appreciation" for the "hard work and dedication demonstrated by Las Vegas locals in advance and during the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Las Vegas residents can receive a 40% discount on all merchandise at the hub with proof of address and valid ID.