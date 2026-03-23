HENDERSON (KTNV) — Anna Ketcham invited Channel 13 to be there when she got her late mom's dog, Scruffy's ashes, at Compassionate Pet Cremation, LLC.

She got in touch with us after we started digging into the company she used to cremate Scruffy. Our investigation revealed that the owner of Coral Cremations was using Compassionate Pet Cremation to do the actual cremation services for clients.

WATCH: Mary Kielar sits down with Anna Ketcham after getting the ashes of her mom's late dog, Scruffy

Valley woman reunited with remains of late mom's dog after Channel 13 investigation

Ketcham is one of those clients. She posted an online review, unhappy about what she got back from Coral Cremations.

A staff member at Compassionate Pet Cremation saw the post and then checked their inventory of remains. Bags with Scruffy's remains, along with 19 others, were still sitting in a box there.

19 other pets that never made it back to their families after they dropped them off with Coral Cremations.

VIDEO: 'A slap in the face': Owner shares shocking discovery of wrong pet remains

'A slap in the face': Owner shares shocking discovery of wrong pet remains

But on Monday, Ketcham finally got Scruffy back after the devastating realization he was never returned.

"It’s senseless, I just don’t understand it and why it happened, how it happened. But I’m glad he’s back," said Ketcham.

Scruffy was her late mom's companion while she battled cancer. He died last November.

Anna said she knows her mom would've been upset about this situation, "but she would be happy that we have the truth and we have Scruffy now."