HENDERSON (KTNV) — Compassionate Pet Cremation LLC is turning to Channel 13 for help after they shared that a third-party company called Coral Cremations has not picked up remains from them that they dropped off to them months ago.

Allen Silberstein has been in business since 2005. "Their heart is totally, totally broken usually when they come in," he said about his clients — people who just said goodbye to a cherished member of their family.

WATCH | Third-party company leaves animal remains at pet cremation service

'They're still here': Third-party company leaves animal remains at pet cremation service

But Silberstein worries some people may not have the remains that belong to their deceased pet if they worked with Coral Cremations. His logs show 14 pets were dropped off on November 26 for cremation, and showed Channel 13 the box they're still sitting in.

An online review startled one of Allen's staff members, after he read it was from a client that had a pet cremated at Coral Cremations through Compassionate Pet Cremation. The owner of Scruffy Ketcham, posted that she was unhappy with what she got back with her pet's remains. But Allen said Scruffy's remains are still sitting in the box a Compassionate Pet Cremation.

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"If the one owner got supposedly their pet’s remains back, what about the other ones that we have over here? They’re still here," said Silberstein, "so what was given to the owner and other people?"

Channel 13 reached out to Coral Cremations, and they said she never got any documentation with names or intake records of animal remains still there. Allen said that can't be true.

Still, the owner of Coral Cremations told Channel 13 that all the the remains were returned to their respective owners.

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Channel 13 will continue to follow this.

This isn't the first issue with a pet cremation facility residents in our valley have faced. Channel 13 also reported on 1st Call Pet Cremations after concerns came up with people looking for missing pet remains.

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