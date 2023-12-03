Disturbing trend emerges as troubles at 1st Call Pet Cremations escalate

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Disturbing developments have emerged in an ongoing investigation into 1st Call Pet Cremations, a Las Vegas-based pet cremation company, first reported in November.

Families who entrusted their pets to the company reported waiting for months without any sign of their pets' remains. Subsequent investigations revealed that the remains of over a dozen animals were found dumped in the desert in Utah, all linked back to 1st Call Pet Cremations.

In a recent update, it has been disclosed that this is not an isolated incident. More families have come forward with similar stories of waiting for their pets' remains.

Adrienne Chaing, one of the affected pet owners, expressed her frustration, stating, "I just…I'm very angry. I don't know where she is. She could still be in his freezer. And I wish he would just tell people. He can't get it done."

Cheng has been waiting for the remains of her dog, Hailey, for almost 12 weeks since reaching out to 1st Call Pet Cremation.

Despite numerous attempts to contact Rick Senninger, the owner of 1st Call, Cheng has received no response. The situation escalated when it was revealed that more than 17 animals were found on the side of the road in Utah.

Since the initial discovery, the Washington County Sheriff's Office in Utah has found 10 additional bags of dog and cat remains, all believed to be linked to 1st Call Pet Cremation. Sergeant Lucas Alfred stated, "I am planning to pursue charges. I am hopeful to still receive some physical evidence, as I feel it is important for this case."

Channel 13 reached out to Senninger for an update, and he responded via text, saying, "We are reaching out to families and delivering any open cases as soon as possible. We continue to work with families and law enforcement. We are no longer accepting new cases." According to Yelp, 1st Call Pet Cremation is listed as temporarily closed until March 1, 2024.

Another case involves Quick and Simple Imports, a company in Detroit, Michigan, pursuing legal action against Senninger, alleging non-payment for thousands of dollars worth of pet aftercare supplies.

The Washington County Sheriff's Department assures ongoing updates as the investigation unfolds. Families like the Chaing’s continue to wait for answers and resolution, hoping that others do not fall victim to this distressing situation.