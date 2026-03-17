LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Anna Ketcham told Channel 13 she has major concerns about the company she chose to cremate her late mother's dog, Scruffy.

Ketcham saw our reporting and said she's wondering what she actually got back from Coral Cremations.

WATCH | Mary Kielar talks to Anna Ketcham, who took the remains of her late mother's dog to Coral Cremations

'A slap in the face': Owner shares shocking discovery of wrong pet remains

She told us she had no idea Coral was dropping off Scruffy, as well as other clients' pets for cremation at Compassionate Pet Cremation LLC.

WATCH | Third-party company leaves animal remains at pet cremation service

'They're still here': Third-party company leaves animal remains at pet cremation service

He was her mother's companion through a battle with cancer. She passed away, and then Scruffy passed away in November. The family adopted the dog from the NSPCA in 2016.

Channel 13 talked to Allen Silberstein, the owner of that company, who was worried when a staff member found Ketcham's online review of the company. They reached out to KTNV, and last week, they showed us around their facility, and the two boxes of remains they have that were never picked up by Coral.

"If the one owner got supposedly their pet’s remains back, what about the other ones that we have over here? They’re still here," said Silberstein, "so what was given to the owner and other people?"

Ketcham shared that she got a text from the owner of Coral Cremations on Friday after Channel 13's initial report aired, and we've obtained that message.

"I am so sorry to tell you that the ashes that were returned to you might not actually be those ashes of your baby," it read.

That contradicts what she told Channel 13 earlier on Friday. She claimed all the remains had been returned to their owners.

"It’s just a slap in the face to know he’s been in a box this whole time," said Ketcham.

Channel 13 knocked on the door at Coral Cremations on Monday. It was locked, and nobody was inside. A call to the owner's cell phone also went unanswered.

Now, Ketcham hopes she can work with Compassionate Pet Cremation to reunite with Scruffy.

"I would like to scatter his ashes over my mom, put him where he should have been all along," she explained.