Valley families still waiting to turn power back on following windstorm

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Weather conditions in the valley this week have ranged from the windstorm that damaged homes to snow flurries.

We have seen fallen trees, downed power lines, and families desperate to have power turned back on.

Sharon Rogers lives near downtown Las Vegas.

She said she's been without power for almost two days and has had to throw out all of her food.

"I am highly upset because food is expensive and we have to go buy more," Rogers said. "At least $300 to $400 worth of food because I keep my refrigerator full."

NV Energy crews are still working to repair lines and put in new power poles.

In the meantime, Rogers said she's using candles and battery-powered lights and with colder temperatures, her family has been forced to use their car for heat.

"It is freezing cold inside here," Rogers said.

In East Las Vegas, crews are picking up fallen trees.

Arborists said poor Las Vegas soil doesn't help during these strong windstorms.

"It is really hard for the water to penetrate deep," Edgar Larios, president of High End Companies. "When the water doesn't penetrate down deep, the trees will not grow deeper. All the roots of the tree will stay above ground."

Larios said since Tuesday, his company has received more than 20 calls to remove fallen trees.

There are things homeowners can do or not do to help prevent trees from falling.

Larios said pine trees are the worst trees you can plant in Las Vegas because they're evergreen trees.

He adds some trees like mesquite, palo verde, and red bush pistache are all great desert trees that provide good shade and are more suitable for our climate.

Laris said it's also important to trim your large trees and keep them thin so the wind can blow right through them.