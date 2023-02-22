Eventful weather week: Here's what to expect as high wind advisory continues in the valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The high wind warning issued for the Las Vegas Valley on Tuesday night has been downgraded to a high wind advisory on Wednesday morning.

Despite the downgrade, Wednesday continues to be an eventful weather day with snow accumulations in parts of Southern Nevada such as near the southwest valley and Spring Valley. Also, drivers were backed up for hours on southbound I-15 near Primm as lane closures reopen after high winds.

TRACKING THE IMPACT: Live updates on potentially dangerous winds as they hit the Las Vegas valley

According to the National Weather Service, northwest wind gusts of 35 mph are in the forecast for Wednesday morning, with the advisory scheduled until 10 a.m. For the afternoon and evening, wind gusts will drop to 30 mph.

Weather pal @ATW2023 reports snowflakes in Summerlin at 12:20 p.m. and we've got a 30% chance of rain and snow showers for the rest of the afternoon! pic.twitter.com/S8hnOh8Pu8 — Justin Bruce (@just1nbruce) February 22, 2023

Small chances of rain and snow showers will continue throughout Wednesday and Thursday, though big impacts are expected according to KTNV meteorologist, Justin Bruce.

FORECAST: Wednesday morning, February 22, 2023

Hefty radar reflectivity at 2pm! Don’t pay attention to the color, temperatures are close enough to freezing aloft that it’s a combo of snow and graupel and perhaps some rain. Mother Nature always keeps us on our toes! pic.twitter.com/xAouYC1s5I — Justin Bruce (@just1nbruce) February 22, 2023

On Thursday, the wind gusts will pick back up to 40 mph, with a small chance of a few rain and snow showers, though no big impacts are expected.

Temperatures will remain in the low 50s through the end of the week and the weekend, and it will remain well below the average late February highs in the mid-60s. There will also be an increased chance of rain and snow through the weekend.

"Too early to tell about accumulation, but snow levels will drop those days as our next cold storm system passes over the Desert Southwest," Bruce said. "So it's possible that Las Vegas will see some snow!"