13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Wednesday morning, February 22, 2023

LAS VEGAS — Gusts near 35 mph this morning make temperatures in the 30s feel like the 20s! We had a few rain and snow showers before sunrise, but the morning looks partly sunny and dry. Highs will only hit the low 50s this afternoon as southwest winds gust to 30 mph with a 20% chance for an additional rain and snow shower. Tonight remains windy (gusts 30 mph) so lows in the low 30s will feel like the teens and 20s. Thursday starts in the mid 30s and finishes in the low 50s as southwest gusts approach 40 mph at midday, and there's a 30% chance of rain and snow showers as the day wears on and mostly cloudy conditions cover Southern Nevada. Southeast gusts on Friday hit 30 mph, and morning temperatures in the mid 30s won't warm beyond the low 50s in the afternoon as clouds hang tough and the chance for rain and snow showers climbs to 50%. Snow levels will drop to 3,000 feet on Friday and Saturday, so we'll likely see snow showers on the edges of the valley. Saturday starts as a washout with rain and snow chances at 70% while south winds blow at 15-20 mph and highs are limited to the mid 50s. Sunday sees a drying trend, but it remains cold with mid 30s early and low 50s later as southwest breezes blow at 10-20 mph and the sky turns partly cloudy.