Las Vegas valley prepares ahead of high wind warning

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Valley officials are continuing to prepare for Tuesday's high wind warning that will move into the valley in the early afternoon.

The Las Vegas branch of the National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning for Southern Nevada from 1 p.m. Tuesday to 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Peak winds expected this evening between 8pm and midnight. Around Las Vegas:



Summerlin West 80 mph

Lone Mtn. 75 mph

Summerlin South 75 mph

Rhodes Ranch 75 mph

Las Vegas 70 mph

Cent. Hills 70 mph

So. Highlands 65 mph

Anthem 65 mph

Henderson @ I-11 65 mph — Justin Bruce (@just1nbruce) February 21, 2023

13 Action News meteorologist Justin Bruce says that, though speeds will reach 70 mph, winds will not reach "hurricane force."

While we're talking wind, "hurricane-force" implies sustained winds at 74 mph. Our forecast gusts of 70 mph are not "hurricane-force."



The forecast evening winds of 45 mph *do* qualify as "tropical storm-force" winds (39-73 mph) if you are looking for a comparison! pic.twitter.com/LJhyTP5NLN — Justin Bruce (@just1nbruce) February 21, 2023

Additionally, Tuesday's forecast may bring snow and rain throughout the Las Vegas valley from 9 p.m. and 3 a.m.

Snow totals updated through 9:00 a.m. Let me and the @NWSVegas know what's happening in your part of town! pic.twitter.com/kQZZuNRyJn — Justin Bruce (@just1nbruce) February 21, 2019

NV Energy says they're preparing for these conditions by increasing the number of people working overnight so they can respond faster to issues and have more crews on the roads. Similar wind conditions hit the valley on March 30, 2017, which led to more than 44,000 people without power, delays at Harry Reid International Airport, and limited visibility.

The company has several tips to keep your family safe in case you see downed power lines or lose power:

Call 911 if you see a downed power line and don't approach or touch it

Report outages to NV Energy online or by calling customer service at (702) 402-5555.

If someone in your house is on life support and requires power, prepare a backup plan. Customers can also enroll in the Green Cross Program. That gives your location priority when it comes to getting the power back on.

Review safety rules for portable generators if you own one.

Learn how to override your electric garage opener.

Create an emergency kit that includes a blanket, flashlight, batteries, and first aid supplies. Store these items in a water-tight container.

If your power does go out, keep refrigerators and freezers closed so your food doesn't spoil. If you keep you fridge closed, food can last for two days.

The Clark County Department of Environment and Sustainability is also issuing an air quality dust advisory from 3 p.m. Tuesday into early Wednesday morning. With high winds, they say it's possible more dust will be in the air leading to issues for those with respiratory diseases.

They say if that applies to you or your family, limit your time outside, keep windows and doors closed, and run your air conditioner inside your house and car to filter out particulates.