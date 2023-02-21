Watch Now
Las Vegas valley prepares ahead of high wind warning

13 Action News
Posted at 10:50 AM, Feb 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-21 14:47:46-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Valley officials are continuing to prepare for Tuesday's high wind warning that will move into the valley in the early afternoon.

The Las Vegas branch of the National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning for Southern Nevada from 1 p.m. Tuesday to 10 a.m. Wednesday.

13 Action News meteorologist Justin Bruce says that, though speeds will reach 70 mph, winds will not reach "hurricane force."

Additionally, Tuesday's forecast may bring snow and rain throughout the Las Vegas valley from 9 p.m. and 3 a.m.

NV Energy says they're preparing for these conditions by increasing the number of people working overnight so they can respond faster to issues and have more crews on the roads. Similar wind conditions hit the valley on March 30, 2017, which led to more than 44,000 people without power, delays at Harry Reid International Airport, and limited visibility.

The company has several tips to keep your family safe in case you see downed power lines or lose power:

  • Call 911 if you see a downed power line and don't approach or touch it
  • Report outages to NV Energy online or by calling customer service at (702) 402-5555.
  • If someone in your house is on life support and requires power, prepare a backup plan. Customers can also enroll in the Green Cross Program. That gives your location priority when it comes to getting the power back on.
  • Review safety rules for portable generators if you own one.
  • Learn how to override your electric garage opener.
  • Create an emergency kit that includes a blanket, flashlight, batteries, and first aid supplies. Store these items in a water-tight container.
  • If your power does go out, keep refrigerators and freezers closed so your food doesn't spoil. If you keep you fridge closed, food can last for two days.

The Clark County Department of Environment and Sustainability is also issuing an air quality dust advisory from 3 p.m. Tuesday into early Wednesday morning. With high winds, they say it's possible more dust will be in the air leading to issues for those with respiratory diseases.

They say if that applies to you or your family, limit your time outside, keep windows and doors closed, and run your air conditioner inside your house and car to filter out particulates.

