Wind gusts up to 70 mph blow into the Las Vegas valley on Tuesday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Be prepared to be blown away.

The National Weather Service says the valley could see wind gusts up to 70 miles per hour between 1 p.m. Tuesday and 10 a.m. Wednesday.

High winds will impact portions of south-central and southern Nevada, northwest Arizona and southeast California, forecasters advised.

Gusty winds are on track to arrive late Tuesday and Wednesday. Get ready and prepare for the potential impacts of high wind!#NVwx #AZwx #CAwx pic.twitter.com/uZEPoLjWIR — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) February 20, 2023

Meteorologists say damaging winds will be able to blow down trees and power lines and they're expecting widespread power outages.

And if you plan on hitting the road, travel will be difficult due to dust which could reduce visibility.

The strongest gusts are expected to be in higher elevations, including the Spring Mountains.

Weather whiplash.



Today: GORGEOUS.

Tomorrow: SW wind 30-40 mph & gusts up to 70 mph.

Wednesday: A nearly 20 degree cool-down, more wind, and rain chances. pic.twitter.com/Riug3WkaHD — Kelsey McFarland (@KelseyMarie_TV) February 20, 2023

The weather service says conditions will be similar to what happened back on March 30, 2017.

That storm led to flight delays at Harry Reid International Airport and NV Energy said more than 44,000 customers lost power.

