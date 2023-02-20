Watch Now
Wind gusts up to 70 mph blow into the Las Vegas valley on Tuesday

The February 20, 2023 morning weather forecast for Las Vegas.
Posted at 10:54 AM, Feb 20, 2023
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Be prepared to be blown away.

The National Weather Service says the valley could see wind gusts up to 70 miles per hour between 1 p.m. Tuesday and 10 a.m. Wednesday.

High winds will impact portions of south-central and southern Nevada, northwest Arizona and southeast California, forecasters advised.

Meteorologists say damaging winds will be able to blow down trees and power lines and they're expecting widespread power outages.

And if you plan on hitting the road, travel will be difficult due to dust which could reduce visibility.

The strongest gusts are expected to be in higher elevations, including the Spring Mountains.

The weather service says conditions will be similar to what happened back on March 30, 2017.

That storm led to flight delays at Harry Reid International Airport and NV Energy said more than 44,000 customers lost power.

