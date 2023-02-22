Southbound I-15 at Primm reopens after multi-hour shutdown following high winds, low visibility

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Southbound I-15 at Primm has reopened after being closed down for several hours on Wednesday morning due to low visibility, according to RTC of Southern Nevada.

According to RTC, the low visibility was caused by high winds that remain from Tuesday night's high wind warning from the National Weather Service. Additionally, Snow was been seen in Primm and contributed heavily to the low visibility near the state line.

The closure has caused an extensive backup of traffic, and drivers are advised to find other routes.

