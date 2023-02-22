Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Tracking the impact: Live updates on potentially dangerous winds as they hit the Las Vegas valley

Potentially dangerous winds will impact the Las Vegas valley on Tuesday afternoon, with gusts of up to 70 mph possible. Winds are expected to peak between 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. Track the storm with the 13 Action News team at ktnv.com
Posted at 5:41 PM, Feb 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-21 21:35:01-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Channel 13 is continuing to track dangerous wind conditions across the valley. We'll bring you live updates throughout the night so you and your family can stay safe.

Update 6:30 p.m.

The Tony Marques Band is canceling tonight's performance at the Fremont Street Experience due to high winds.

Update 6:15 p.m.

Roads are closed on Reno Avenue and Giles Street east of Las Vegas Boulevard as NV Energy works to restore power.

Update 6:00 p.m.

There are currently at least 21 cancelations and two delays at Harry Reid International Airport but it's unclear it's related to current wind conditions.

Harry Reid Intl 2-21-21 Arrivals Board
Arrivals board at Harry Reid International Airport at 6 p.m.
Harry Reid International Airport departures board 2-21-23 6 p.m.
Departures board at Harry Reid International Airport at 6 p.m.

The FAA said strong winds can affect an airport's operations.

If the wind direction and speed exceeds certain thresholds, it becomes unsafe for aircraft to land or depart. That's because different aircraft have different tolerances for crosswinds, and airlines may have their own policies for taking off or landing with crosswinds.

Officials at Harry Reid International Airport said you should check your flight status before you head out the door.

UPDATE 5:41 p.m.

NV Energy says there are 13 current outages affecting 1,147 customers.

NV Energy Outages 2-21-23
NV Energy outages 2-21-23

RTC is reporting the traffic signal is out at Decatur Boulevard and Washington Avenue. You can treat the intersection as a four-way stop and expect delays.

NV Energy says they're preparing for these conditions by increasing the number of people working overnight so they can respond faster to issues and have more crews on the roads. Similar wind conditions hit the valley on March 30, 2017, which led to more than 44,000 people without power, delays at Harry Reid International Airport, and limited visibility.

The Neon Museum is closed tonight due to severe weather.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH