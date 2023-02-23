Heavy wind, rain causes damage to properties across Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Wind and rain swept through Las Vegas on Tuesday causing downed trees and power lines across the valley.

The debris damaged a number of properties including a home near Green Valley.

The wind was so intense it knocked over a tree, damaging the side of the home and the roof.

The homeowner contacted Noble Tree Service to help clean up the mess.

”It's been insane. It's been wild. The weather has been crazy. We’ve been getting so many calls,” said Mason Suart, an employee with the company.

Suart said the problem could've been prevented but it's the homeowners who need to know what to look for.

"If there's wind like how it was yesterday and last night, the tree gets too heavy and it'll just break off as you see here,” Suart said.

Suart said tree removal can be a slow, dangerous process. It could also be costly depending on how extensive the damage is.

Another expensive repair is roofing.

Daniel Barron with Rhino Roofing says those who put off making repairs before the storm, are now paying the price.

"Safe to say you're looking at anywhere from $800 to $1500 for a repair depending on the damage,” Barron said.

With more high wind and weather expected this week, most repairs are temporary fixes and can't be completed until the storms clear out but there are steps homeowners can take now.

First, prevent additional water damage by laying a tarp over your roof and inspect trees on your property for integrity.