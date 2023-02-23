Your photos: Wild, winter weather across the valley

Watch Now
Posted at 4:15 PM, Feb 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-22 19:37:17-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Wednesday continues to be an eventful weather day with snow accumulations in parts of Southern Nevada such as near the southwest valley and Spring Valley. Also, drivers were backed up for hours on southbound I-15 near Primm as lane closures reopen after high winds.

On Thursday, the wind gusts will pick back up to 40 mph, with a small chance of a few rain and snow showers, though no big impacts are expected.

Temperatures will remain in the low 50s through the end of the week and the weekend, and it will remain well below the average late February highs in the mid-60s. There will also be an increased chance of rain and snow through the weekend.

Viewers showed us what their neighborhoods looked like.

You can send your photos and videos to desk@ktnv.com

Henderson snow courtesy of Chris Hartney
Wind gusts in Rhodes Ranch credit Ruby Munoz
Snow flurries near Palace Station courtesy Don Logay
Courtesy Julie Genco
Las Vegas Ballpark snow flurries courtesy Jim Gemma
Snow flurries courtesy Justine Verastigue

