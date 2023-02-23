People slept in cars, unable to find rooms as traffic closed near Primm because of winds

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Traffic is moving along on the I-15.

However, that was not the case Tuesday night. Earlier, it was backed up for miles.

Primm was busy Tuesday night as the storm passed through. Some people say they could not get a room, and slept in their car.

Wind, ice and low visibility created a mess for travelers, forcing Nevada State Police to close the freeway overnight and into Wednesday morning.

"A little stressful and nerve-wracking," said Michelle.

Drivers had no choice but to wait.

"It is terrible," said Levon.

With traffic at a standstill, many even got out on the freeway.

"Wow, this stoppage here," said Jimmy Bailey Jr. "I was just taking a nap a little bit ago."

Those lucky enough were able to spend the night in Primm at one of the hotels.

Truck driver, Joe Lukacis, wasn't one of the lucky ones.

"They had the freeway shut off, I got off went over there to Buffalo Bills, they had no rooms, came back here, they had no rooms, so I have been in my truck for almost 12 hours."

Michelle was desperate to get through for a funeral in Orange County.

"For my grandma's funeral," Michelle said. "She just passed away, so we are hoping to get through so we can make."

It was not until 11:30 a.m. Wednesday morning when crews opened the interstate once again. Michelle had to rush to Orange County to be there by 4 p.m.

"Hopefully we can make it to my grandma's service," she said.

For the truck drivers, it threw a wrench in the routine.

"I am waiting for another 30 minutes for my driving time to reset," said Lukacis.

He goes back and forth from Ontario to Moapa Valley. He hopes the road stays clear.

"I just want to get home, take a shower and get to bed."

Business is back to usual as of Wednesday evening.