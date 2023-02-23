Can you save a tree after it's been uprooted by a storm? Local professionals share tips and tricks

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A powerful windstorm blew through the Las Vegas Valley on Tuesday, and many are still cleaning up downed powerlines and fallen trees left in the aftermath.

Matthew Fichera, the regional general manager of Moon Valley Nursery in Las Vegas, says the phones have not stopped ringing since the storm blew through. He says people have questions about what to do with fallen trees uprooted by the storm — and if it's even possible to save them.

Fichera says it depends on the damage, but most trees can be saved as long as their trunks have not been snapped and the tap root, or the main root, is not damaged.

Brandon Fox, general manager at Moon Valley Nursery on Charleston Boulevard, says that while trees can definitely be uprooted by high winds alone, in some cases, trees fall over because of overwatering and root damage.

"The key to maintaining a landscape is the maintenance," Fox said. "Desert trees grow super fast and a good gust of wind can definitely snap the trunk of an unkept tree."

Fox and Fichera agree that the main way to keep a tree healthy enough to survive incoming storms is to make sure to prune and feed it twice a year. Doing both will ensure that the tree has a deep, sturdy root system that will keep the tree firmly in the ground, as well as "natural windows" that will help the wind blow through the tree.

"The biggest thing is to be preventative," Fichera tells KTNV. "Because struggling plants are going to have trouble in high winds and extreme temperatures — both hot and cold."

One way to give trees a little extra boost is to use soil conditioners, Fichera says, which help to provide nutrients to roots and increase their water-holding capacity.

"We don't have natural rain like California," Fichera said. "So if you're just giving your plant water, it's not enough."

For younger trees that may need additional support through storms, Fox recommends placing lodge poles at 45-degree angles against the trunk, about 18 to 24 inches away from the base of the tree. Additionally, Fox says burlap sacks can be placed around trees to create a natural barrier and protect from bruising.

Smaller trees or plants that are above-ground in planters or pots should be moved inside ahead of storms. Heavier potted plants or well-rooted trees can also be used to shield smaller plants from the storm.

Taking care of trees both above and below the ground will help keep them strong and sturdy in the long run, Fichera says, which can help them survive most kinds of storms.

After all, Fichera adds, "A tree is really just as big above ground as it is underground."