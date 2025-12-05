LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Saturday marks two years since the shooting that forever changed the UNLV campus, a day that left three beloved professors gone and a community in mourning.

For many, the day will be a chance to come together, share their pain, and find strength in one another.

Hailey Gravitt previews what university leaders have planned:

UNLV prepares to mark two years since campus shooting with remembrance ceremony

University leaders say this gathering isn't just about marking time. It's about honoring the people lost and the people still carrying the weight of that day two years later.

Saturday's remembrance will run from 10 to 10:45 a.m. at the Donald C. Moyer Amphitheater, a quiet space on campus that will turn into a place of healing and togetherness.

The program will feature remarks from Interim President Chris Heavey, faculty, and students — many of whom say this day still feels heavy, even two years later.

Abl Wondem, a junior at UNLV, shared with me where he was when he heard about the shooting and reflected on that day.

"Luckily for me, my classes got canceled, and my sister was sick, so I had no reason to go to campus at all. But I have a lot of friends who were there that day," Wondem said. "I was scared for them, for all the students in general. It's like the worst thing that can happen."

To make sure no one has to face that feeling by themselves, mental health counselors from UNLV will be on hand throughout the event, ready to support anyone who needs it.

Musical performances from the College of Fine Arts will help set a reflective tone for the morning.

Organizers will also unveil renderings of a future UNLV Healing Garden and December 6 Memorial — a permanent place on campus designed for quiet moments, remembrance, and peace.

University leaders say Saturday is about honoring those who were lost, but also about lifting up the community that's still finding its way forward.

The ceremony is open to students, staff, and anyone in the community who feels connected to that day.