Remembering Dec. 6: UNLV community honoring those lost in campus shooting

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One year ago today, a gunman took the lives of three professors at the University of Nevada Las Vegas campus.

Now, on Dec. 6, 2024, the campus community is invited to honor those faculty members. Faculty, students and recent UNLV alumni will share their stories of perseverance.

Abel Garcia spoke with student Salvador Avila, a survivor who was on campus that day, telling him she didn't know if she would make it home that day.

WATCH: UNLV shooting survivor shares how she's moving forward one year later

Anchor Justin Hinton spoke one-on-one with UNLV President Dr. Keith E. Whitfield about the university plans to move forward.

What is in store for the Rebel Recovery program at UNLV

